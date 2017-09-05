How It Works
The Stash Is Assembled
Every quarter Deskstash curates a collection of deskware designed to make your workspace better.
Subscribe At Any Time
Subscribe & receive the newest collection when falls into the next quarterly shipping cycle.
Sent Directly To Your Desk
Receive a new stash once every quarter, filled with new and useful products designed to help you get $#!t done.
Only The Freshest Deskware
Every quarter we scour the web to find new and innovate desk supplies to ship to you. Since Deskstash is able to buy at wholesale price, we always pass the savings on to you.
Deskstash Subscription - $75
Get The Stash
Sign up to receive a Deskstash curated box every Quarter, or for just the upcoming box. We promise to send you only the best and most unique stuff we can find.